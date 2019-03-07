Meals on Wheels volunteers share experience to encourage others to join

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Mayor of Wichita Falls, Stephen Santellana has proclaimed March as March for Meals month to help spread awareness of the Meals on Wheels program.
The program provides free meals to disabled and home-bound seniors who cannot shop and prepare meals for themselves. Therefore, March for Meals is dedicated to bringing awareness to hunger in Wichita Falls.
Throughout this month, officials with the program are encouraging people to help out by becoming a volunteer, like Marjorie Hardin and Robert Noble.
"Wichita Falls has been good to me as far as providing employment, decent schools, and things like that, so it's my turn to give back," said Hardin.
For two days each week, Hardin helps deliver food to Meals on Wheels clients. There is one fact, however, that makes her stand out from most volunteers.
"I got bored staying home after I retired so I looked for something to do and meals on wheels kind of stuck in my mind," said Hardin. "So, I came down and volunteered and 17 years later I'm still here."
After hearing about the program this month, Noble, a second volunteer, jumped on board. Thursday morning was Noble’s first day and he had 21 stops on his schedule.
"So far it's fine. There are some people in there I knew and some people I didn't know," said Noble.
Hardin and Noble are two different volunteers, with different clients, but they both know how important it is for people to fill in this role.
"Oh my gosh this community would have a lot of hungry people if it wasn't for people who give up their time, their gas, and smiles and everything else to deliver," said Hardin.
Officials with Meals on Wheels tell us if it wasn't for volunteers like Hardin and Noble, they would have to pay drivers to deliver meals. Meaning cuts would have to be made on meals.
"Sometimes you're the only contact these people have all day long," said Hardin.
Therefore, the nonprofit along with the volunteers are asking for your time to help spread awareness of this nationwide problem.
“I think if you got the time about 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the day then you should give it a shot,” said Noble.
If you can’t give your time but you would still like to help, you can do so by making a monetary donation or simply inviting Meals on Wheels to your business to talk about the program.
Meals on Wheels will be celebrating, "Community Champion’s Day,” on March 20 where local leaders and celebrities, including some of our News Channel 6 family, will be there helping deliver meals to clients.
This day is dedicated to sharing with people what Meals on Wheels is all about.
