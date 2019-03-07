Midwestern State release 11-game schedule, only four home games

Midwestern State releases 11-game schedule.
By Brian Shrull | March 6, 2019 at 8:30 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 8:30 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) -

2019 schedule

Sept. 7 at Northwestern State (LA.)

Sept. 14 at Lindenwood (MO.)

Sept. 21 vs UT Permian Basin

Sept. 28 at Angelo State

Oct. 5 vs Eastern New Mexico

Oct. 12 at Texas A&M-Commerce

Oct. 19 vs Texas A&M-Kingsville

Oct. 26 at Western Oregon

Nov. 2 at Tarleton State

Nov. 9 vs Western New Mexico

Nov. 16 at West Texas A&M

* Midwestern State posted a 4-1 home record last season and is 50-9 Memorial Stadium since the start of the 2008 season.

* The Mustangs play four regular season home games for just the fourth time during the Bill Maskill era. Midwestern qualified for the playoffs in each of those seasons -- 2011, 2012 and 2016.

* Midwestern State has won its last 21 regular season games against non-conference foes dating back to the 2003 season.

* The Mustangs are 21-10 in season openers since the program brought back football to start the 1988 season.

* Here are MSU’s records against this season’s opposition: Lindenwood (1-0), UT Permian Basin (3-0), Angelo State (16-6), Eastern New Mexico (19-6), Texas A&M-Commerce (11-13), Texas A&M-Kingsville (14-6), Tarleton State (12-19), Western New Mexico (4-2) and West Texas A&M (15-17). The Mustangs have never faced Northwestern State or Western Oregon.

