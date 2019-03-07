Midwestern State release 11-game schedule, only four home games

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) -
2019 schedule
Sept. 7 at Northwestern State (LA.)
Sept. 14 at Lindenwood (MO.)
Sept. 21 vs UT Permian Basin
Sept. 28 at Angelo State
Oct. 5 vs Eastern New Mexico
Oct. 12 at Texas A&M-Commerce
Oct. 19 vs Texas A&M-Kingsville
Oct. 26 at Western Oregon
Nov. 2 at Tarleton State
Nov. 9 vs Western New Mexico
Nov. 16 at West Texas A&M
* Midwestern State posted a 4-1 home record last season and is 50-9 Memorial Stadium since the start of the 2008 season.
* The Mustangs play four regular season home games for just the fourth time during the Bill Maskill era. Midwestern qualified for the playoffs in each of those seasons -- 2011, 2012 and 2016.
* Midwestern State has won its last 21 regular season games against non-conference foes dating back to the 2003 season.
* The Mustangs are 21-10 in season openers since the program brought back football to start the 1988 season.
* Here are MSU’s records against this season’s opposition: Lindenwood (1-0), UT Permian Basin (3-0), Angelo State (16-6), Eastern New Mexico (19-6), Texas A&M-Commerce (11-13), Texas A&M-Kingsville (14-6), Tarleton State (12-19), Western New Mexico (4-2) and West Texas A&M (15-17). The Mustangs have never faced Northwestern State or Western Oregon.
