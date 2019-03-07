Nearly 500 warrants cleared locally so far during Great Texas Warrant Roundup

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Representatives with the City Marshals Office said 497 warrants have been cleared locally as of Thursday morning as part of the Great Texas Warrant Roundup.
The annual event encourages people with outstanding warrants for traffic violations, unpaid parking tickets, to higher charges to voluntarily comply with the local authorities.
The roundup began on February 23 and ends on Friday, March 8. City Marshal Stan Horton said the amount of warrants cleared this year seems a little higher than years past.
Horton credits raised awareness of the program and his willingness to work with people to pay off their fines for the increase.
Horton said his office has not had to arrest anyone during the roundup because all the people they have contacted have come into Wichita Falls Municipal Court to make arrangements.
However, if you do have outstanding warrants and do not take care of them before March 8 you risk being arrested at home, work, or school during the roundup.
Horton says the best way to take care of your warrant if you have the money, in-full, to pay online. The court does not charge a fee to pay online.
If you do not have the full amount, Horton said to come to the municipal court at 611 Bluff Street to make arrangements.
