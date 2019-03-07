New delivery service launches, donates to WF-Area Food Bank in March

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Favor has officially launched in Wichita Falls, and to celebrate, the on-demand delivery service will donate $1 to the Wichita Falls-Area Food Bank for every delivery in Wichita Falls during the month of March.
Founded in 2013 in Austin, Favor serves more than 100 cities across Texas and has delivered more than 10 million favors to date.
Favor is also looking to employ locals as delivery drivers. If you’re interested, click here.
To get Favor to deliver to you, you can get the app in the App Store or Google Play store, or head to the website to sign-up.
