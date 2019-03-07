Police: Woman upset over closing mall breaks $150 vase

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said a woman was arrested Wednesday night after she got angry in a mall store and broke a piece of merchandise.
Police arrested April Couch, 38, for Criminal Mischief. Officers were called to Sikes Senter Mall shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
An employee from At Home told police the mall was closing, so she pulled down the metal mall security gate between At Home and the mall concourse.
She told officers a woman inside the store, later identified as Couch, got upset because she wanted to walk through the mall to get back to her car.
The employee said she told Couch she would have to walk around the outside of the mall. Police said, in her anger, Couch pushed over a lighted tree that was in a vase.
The vase fell and broke. Police said the item was valued at $149. Officers caught up to Couch outside of the Dillard’s store as she was getting into her car.
She was arrested and transported to the Wichita County Jail. She was also charged with two city warrants.
