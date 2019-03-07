Suspect in Stephens County burglaries arrested in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police arrested a fugitive facing charges out of Stephens County.
22-year-old Preston Whittington has been arrested in connection to two Stephens County burglaries.
Whittington was arrested Wednesday in Wichita Falls.
He is facing charges of Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Attempted Burglary in the 2nd Degree and Contributing to the Delinquency of Minors.
The Meridian Kwik Mart and the Honk N Holler stores were burglarized on January 21.
According to Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney, there are two other suspects that are minors. The sheriff says the suspects were involved in a number of other crimes besides the two convenience store burglaries.
Sheriff McKinney says the suspects also vandalized more than two dozen mailboxes.
He is being held on a bond of $10,000.
