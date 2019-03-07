Thursday: Our warmest day in weeks, despite clouds

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - You have to go back to Valentine’s day. That was the last time we saw highs in the 70s in Wichita Falls. Today’s high will be in the low 70s, despite a fair amount of cloud cover. A cold front is expected to drift into north Texas Friday, knocking down our temperatures a little but it will still be mild. We’re still tracking rain chances which appear to be best late Friday night. Rain will come in the form of isolated thunderstorms.
Saturday’s forecast might be better than first thought. It will be breezy, but we may not see the very strong west winds originally forecast. With enough afternoon sunshine, we should make it to the mid 70s Saturday afternoon. Another cold front arrives Sunday when highs will be in the mid and upper 50s. Don’t forget, we spring forward to daylight saving time at 2:00 Sunday morning.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.