Thursday: Our warmest day in weeks, despite clouds

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - You have to go back to Valentine’s day. That was the last time we saw highs in the 70s in Wichita Falls. Today’s high will be in the low 70s, despite a fair amount of cloud cover. A cold front is expected to drift into north Texas Friday, knocking down our temperatures a little but it will still be mild. We’re still tracking rain chances which appear to be best late Friday night. Rain will come in the form of isolated thunderstorms.