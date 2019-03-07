WFPD: Car flipped onto train tracks in Thursday morning rollover

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department and Wichita Falls Fire Department worked the scene of a rollover crash on Thursday morning.
Around 10:15 a.m. crews were called out to a possible pin-in at Barnett Road and Forest Cove. Officers say the sedan flipped on the rail road tracks after hitting a tractor trailer that was pulling out of a nearby parking lot.
Everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out, according to police. We were told the driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Crews worked to clear the scene as the vehicle may have been leaking fuel.
