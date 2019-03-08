Cloudy, mild Friday with thunderstorms moving in tonight

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Like yesterday, today will be a cloudy day. One big difference in today’s forecast is a cold front is draped across Texoma. The result is temperatures in the 40s over southwest Oklahoma and warmer temperatures for Graham and Jacksboro. The challenge in today’s forecast is to determine if the front will move north allowing most of the Texoma to warm to the 60s and 70s, or will the cold air remain anchored over Lawton and Altus. Chances are, we’ll see a big difference in temperatures from north to south.
Thunderstorms are expected tonight. Thunderstorms will likely be isolated but some may be strong enough to produce hail. Rain chances will end around sunrise Saturday. Strong west winds and sunshine will drive temperatures to the 70s Saturday afternoon. A cold front moves in Saturday night, delivering a cooler Sunday when highs will be in the 50s. We’re growing confident in good rain chances Monday night into Tuesday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
