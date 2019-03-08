Cloudy, mild Friday with thunderstorms moving in tonight

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Like yesterday, today will be a cloudy day. One big difference in today’s forecast is a cold front is draped across Texoma. The result is temperatures in the 40s over southwest Oklahoma and warmer temperatures for Graham and Jacksboro. The challenge in today’s forecast is to determine if the front will move north allowing most of the Texoma to warm to the 60s and 70s, or will the cold air remain anchored over Lawton and Altus. Chances are, we’ll see a big difference in temperatures from north to south.