Mustangs confident in third meeting with Tarleton State

The Midwestern State women’s basketball team starts its run in the postseason tomorrow in the Lone Star Conference tournament and the Mustangs say they have been in tournament mode for several weeks and that gives them confidence.
“The second half of February," head coach Noel Johnson said. "We won four out of five games, so we have some confidence going in. We have to look at it as an opportunity as every ones record is 0-0.”
“Playing these last few games at home," senior Anni School said. "We were able to gain our confidence back and our last road game we got a win too so I think that just helps us stay on the mind track that we are a winning team and we can do this.”
The Mustangs will face Tarleton State for the third time this season and though it is hard to beat a team three times, that doesn’t guarantee a victory for MSU Texas.
In the first two meetings, the TexAnns outscored the Mustangs by 14 and 11 points in the first halves and the Mustangs know a fast start is crucial.
“For us it is very important because when we are up we are up so just getting a good lead on them and keeping our composure is really good for us,” Senior Chelcie Kizart said.
Even if the Mustangs can get a good start they have to keep it up the whole game, something they didn’t do in the first two meetings.
“The first game we played here," Johnson said. "We gave up 80 points on our home floor and we didn’t shoot the ball very well. Then we go to their place, we hold them to 65 but again we don’t shoot the ball very well and we are going to have to adjust to the style of defense they play; they run a switching defense.
"We have to be patient first off and expose the switching.”
On the defensive side, he Mustangs need to slow down Mackenzie Hailey and McKinley Boyd who both combined for 37 points against Midwestern State this season.
But, it is the conference tournament and you can practically throw out the records.
“Well in basketball any team can beat any team any given day so I’m excited to play Tarleton," Henrietta native Scholl said. "We lost to them the first two times but I genuinely believe that we will get them this third time.”
“It’s a level playing field as far as the facility being a neutral site," Johnson said. "It’s just the survive and advance mentality and this is where you see teams elevate and go to another level.”
The Mustangs will try to elevate their play when they tip off against the TexAnns at noon in the Comerica Center in the first round of the LSC Championship
