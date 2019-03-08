Police: 24-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting Burkburnett teen

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Burkburnett police say a 24 year old man from New Hampshire sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl after meeting the teen on social media.
Police arrested Keith Syvinski, 24 of New Hampshire, charging him with one count of Sexual Assault.
Court documents say Syvinski met the teen on an online dating app. They communicated through Snapchat, including the exchange of sexually explicit images.
Syvinski went to the girl’s house during the night in order to have intercourse, according to the court documents. He also picked her up the next day, driving to a different location to have intercourse again.
The girl told police that Syvinsky “knew she was fifteen years old and ‘he didn’t care.’”
The girl told her parents of the encounter five days later.
Police interviewed Syvinski at Fort Sill in Oklahoma this week. Court documents say Syvinski admitted to meeting the girl on a dating app, and to communicating with her via Snapchat, but denied any explicit images were sent.
He also admitted to driving to the girls home in order to have intercourse but dented ever actually having sex with her.
Syvinski was arrested Thursday and booked into the Wichita County Jail. He remains there Friday afternoon on a $100,000 bond.
