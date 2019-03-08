Pres. Trump begins tour of Lee County, AL tornado damage

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The people of Lee County, Alabama are welcoming President Donald Trump to their hard-hit community days after an EF-4 tornado created a 70 mile-long path of devastation that claimed 23 lives.
The first couple boarded Air Force One in Washington Friday morning and landed at Fort Benning in neighboring Georgia, where they were greeted by that state’s leaders. Then, the Trumps boarded Marine One and traveled west about 45 miles to Lee County.
WSFA 12 News is carrying the president’s arrival, as well as his visit on-air, online and on our news app.
During the approximately 30 minute helicopter flight, the president was able to view from above the decimation of homes and businesses in the Beauregard and Smiths Station areas in the southern portion of the county.
When Marine One landed at Auburn University Regional Airport, the president was greeted by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and U.S. Senator Doug Jones. Traveling with the president from Washington were other Alabama leaders including U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and the area’s congressional representative, Rep. Mike Rogers.
Also along for the tour are members of the president’s cabinet including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, as well as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirsten Nielsen.
After airport greetings, the group climbed into armored SUVs and took a motorcade into the affected areas to get a firsthand look at the damage and to talk with survivors.
[MORE COVERAGE: WSFA 12 News coverage of March 3 tornadoes]
Below is the current schedule for the president’s trip:
- 8:20 a.m. : Depart the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
- 8:30 a.m.: Arrive at Joint Base Andrews
- 8:40 a.m.: Depart Washington, D.C., en route to Fort Benning, GA
- 10:30 a.m.: Arrive at Lawson Army Airfield
- 10:40 a.m.: Depart Fort Benning, GA, en route to Lee County, AL
- 11:05 a.m.: Arrive at Auburn University Regional Airport
- 1:35 p.m.: Depart Lee County, AL, en route to Fort Benning, GA
- 2 p.m.: Arrive at Lawson Army Airfield
- 2:10 p.m.: Depart Fort Benning, GA, en route to Palm Beach, FL
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.