Recovering bicyclist to get new bicycle from community

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - It’s taken months for Gaelen Mills to recover from his October accident with a motorcyclist.
Having his ACL replaced in January, and physical therapy every week since, still with fears about not only getting back on two wheels, but also getting back on the road.
“I don’t think I’ll fully realize it until I get back out there and experience it," Mills said. "That fear has always sort of been there I guess.”
Unable to turn to his normal pastime like he used to.
“I only have the one bike and I’m pretty sure it’s destroyed so that was a bit of a hit," he said.
That’s about to change, thanks to Endurance house and First Alert Six Meteorologist John Cameron, he’ll be riding again soon.
Cameron donating the bike, and Endurance House donating their time to fix it up.
“Obviously we said yes, I know Gaelen’s bike was destroyed he’s about ready to get back on the bike so we were willing to do anything we could to get the bike going to get him back riding,” Endurance House Manager Ryan Raeke said.
A love of biking bringing them together, to help another.
“I know I get a lot of joy riding a bike and I know Gaelen does too," Raeke said. "That’s why most bicyclists do ride a bike and I can’t imagine what it’s like to have an injury, have an accident and not be able to ride for a really long time.”
Generosity, that Mills never would have expected.
“It really means the world to me that we have people like that in our community who are willing to go the extra mile and give to someone who needs it,” he said.
Mills hopes to be ready to ride in the Hotter N’ Hell Hundred this August and will be helping at the Ride and Seek event this weekend.
