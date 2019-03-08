As storm season approaches Burkburnett’s Emergency Operation Center is ready to go

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - With storms expected Friday night and the official storm season just around the corner, the Burkburnett Emergency Operation Center is getting ready.
The department was moved to the new justice center when it opened in 2018.
Cpl. Jeff Krc with the Burkburnett Police Department who is the Emergency Operation Center’s coordinator said it’s a major upgrade compared to what they had before.
Cpl. Krc said his goal is to have all Burkburnett first responders certified to help monitor the weather.
“The problem is that the radar updates every eight minutes so we still need some eyes on the street,” said Cpl. Krc.
Right now, the Emergency Operation Center is monitored by Cpl. Krc 24/7 on his phone, but when the weather becomes severe this is where the new facility comes in handy.
"The room is tornado proof so whenever there is significant weather we can stay put and still make decisions from inside here," Said Cpl. Krc.
In the event of a disaster, the room has the ability to hold all the city department leaders which will make it easier for them to make quick decisions under the wire.
"The weather center we had previous to this was in a hallway and during a storm, we would have a lot of people who would come up there to see what was going on," said Cpl. Krc.
He said that made it more difficult for them to focus but now it is split by a glass wall. Cpl. Krc believes they are now more prepared than ever before.
In the event of an emergency situation or critical community alert Cpl. Krc said Burkburnett residents are notified by phone if they’ve signed up for code red.
The new emergency operation center was named after a Burkburnett key icon for this department, Tommy Thornton. Thornton passed away in 2007.
