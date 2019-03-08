Texas Parks & Wildlife official talks kids fishing rodeo

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department will be hosting the annual kids fishing rodeo out at Plum Lake Saturday.
Saturday will be a great opportunity to catch rainbow trout, there is also channel catfish, as well as largemouth bass, and plenty of sunfish for everyone to catch.
One of the reasons the Texas Parks & Wildlife puts this event on is because everyone gets caught up in life whether it’s work, sports or even school that they forget to enjoy some of the little things in life, like fishing.
It’s a great way to remind everybody of great fishing opportunities right in their own back yard, so they can take a break and go out there and relax and enjoy some fishing every now and then.
They just ask everybody to come on out, bring your kids and use this as a great opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy what nature has to offer.
The annual fishing fun starts at 10 A.M. and ends at noon. Admission is free for kids 16 & under.
They ask that you bring your own pole and bait, but they will have a very limited amount of poles available to borrow. But this rodeo will surely be a reel good time for everyone.
