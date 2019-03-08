WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.
If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Kayla Jones
Black Female
DOB: 07-27-88 Blk/Bro
198 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g - U/200g
Paula Sue Snyder
White Female
DOB: 04-30-95 Bro/Grn
160 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall
Wanted For: Bond
Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/200g - U/400g
Maria Sosa
Hispanic Female
DOB: 02-13-86 Bro/Bro
145 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Secure / Execute Document (Deception)
Jesse Elias Townsend
White Male
DOB: 11-15-92 Bro/Grn
170 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Insufficient - Assault on Public Servant
Jodessey Javier Wilson
Black Male
DOB: 09-26-91 Blk/Bro
150 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g in Drug Free Zone
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.