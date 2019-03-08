Texoma’s Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester | March 8, 2019 at 10:49 AM CST - Updated March 8 at 10:49 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the following suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Kayla Jones

Black Female

DOB: 07-27-88 Blk/Bro

198 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g - U/200g

Paula Sue Snyder

White Female

DOB: 04-30-95 Bro/Grn

160 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall

Wanted For: Bond

Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/200g - U/400g

Maria Sosa

Hispanic Female

DOB: 02-13-86 Bro/Bro

145 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Secure / Execute Document (Deception)

Jesse Elias Townsend

White Male

DOB: 11-15-92 Bro/Grn

170 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Insufficient - Assault on Public Servant

Jodessey Javier Wilson

Black Male

DOB: 09-26-91 Blk/Bro

150 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g in Drug Free Zone

