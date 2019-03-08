WFISD hosts second open forum at Righ High School

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD held its second community forum focused on the district’s facilities Thursday night at Rider High School.
Rider High School community members are urging Wichita Falls school board members to put forth a bond that is sure to receive the support of residents.
Many in attendance were unsure about the idea of combining all three high schools because of how big the school would be. They instead prefer schools the size the district currently has.
Others said they are worried the schools could end up being too crowded. “If we have to build new high schools we have to make sure that they have room to grow,” one parent said during the forum.
One thing is for sure, most parents at the forum agreed that something needs to be done about the district's aging facilities, not just for the students who are in high school right now but the ones that will be there years down the line.
One mom said, “…Please let our 2 year old be in an updated facility that can handle technology and all the things that our children deserve.”
A father stood up to the podium and stated, “Whether it’s one high school or two, honestly it doesn’t matter. I just want my kids to go to school in a facility that has the best technology that prepares them for college because that’s the route that they’re going to go in life.”
School Board Member Katherine McGregor feels that so far the open forums have been successful in starting a conversation for what residents do want on to see on a ballot, which is crucial for the planning process.
“These people care about kids, they care about their schools, and they care about their town…even though I speak for myself – I think what we want is to have something dynamic for the city of Wichita Falls and for our children,” McGregor stated.
The school board has selected 54 community members to act as liaisons and help come up with options on what to do regarding the district’s facilities moving forward. For a list of those members visit the district’s Long Range Facility Planning page.
Learn more about what residents had to say at the first WFISD community forum held at Hirschi on Wednesday night below:
There are still two more open community forums set to take place. The next will be this upcoming Wednesday at Wichita Falls High School at 5:30 to 6:30 pm. The last is Thursday at the Career Education Center also at 5:30 to 6:30 pm.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.