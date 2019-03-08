WFPD: meth, weed, cash discovered during traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police say they discovered meth, marijuana and cash during a traffic stop, Wednesday, on Holliday Street.
Police stopped the 2003 Chevy Suburban in the 2100 block of Holliday at around 10:00 Wednesday morning.
Officers say they could smell marijuana coming from inside the car as they approached. Due to the odor, officers began a search of the vehicle.
During the search, police located what they describe as a green leafy substance and a crystal like substance. The crystal substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.
It weighted a little more than one pound.
Officers also located digital scales, plastic baggies and more than $3,000 cash.
Police arrested 30-year-old Alonzo Williams, Jr. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail on charges of Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Money Laundering.
As of Friday afternoon, Williams no longer appears on the Wichita County Jail Inmate Roster.
