WFPD: meth, weed, cash discovered during traffic stop
Source: WFPD
By Nicholas Davis | March 8, 2019 at 3:38 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 3:38 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police say they discovered meth, marijuana and cash during a traffic stop, Wednesday, on Holliday Street.

Police stopped the 2003 Chevy Suburban in the 2100 block of Holliday at around 10:00 Wednesday morning.

Officers say they could smell marijuana coming from inside the car as they approached. Due to the odor, officers began a search of the vehicle.

During the search, police located what they describe as a green leafy substance and a crystal like substance. The crystal substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

It weighted a little more than one pound.

Officers also located digital scales, plastic baggies and more than $3,000 cash.

Police arrested 30-year-old Alonzo Williams, Jr. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail on charges of Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Money Laundering.

As of Friday afternoon, Williams no longer appears on the Wichita County Jail Inmate Roster.

