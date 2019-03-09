DPS: Ten-year-old killed in crash near Lake Arrowhead

NEAR LAKE ARROWHEAD, TX (TNN) - Texas Department of Public Safety Officials have confirmed a young girl was killed in a crash near Lake Arrowhead Friday evening.
First responders were called to FM 2606 near the boat ramps at around 8:00 p.m.
DPS Trooper Dan Buesing says a 10-year-old girl was killed. She was a passenger in the car.
The condition of the driver is not currently known.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Stay with NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.