DPS: Ten-year-old killed in crash near Lake Arrowhead
By Nicholas Davis | March 8, 2019 at 9:14 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 10:14 PM

NEAR LAKE ARROWHEAD, TX (TNN) - Texas Department of Public Safety Officials have confirmed a young girl was killed in a crash near Lake Arrowhead Friday evening.

First responders were called to FM 2606 near the boat ramps at around 8:00 p.m.

DPS Trooper Dan Buesing says a 10-year-old girl was killed. She was a passenger in the car.

The condition of the driver is not currently known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

