Mustangs keep fighting till the very end in LSC Championship

FRISCO, TX (TNN) -
2015 was the last time the Midwestern State women’s basketball team won a Lone Star Conference Tournament game, but the Mustangs wouldn’t end that drought today as the third meeting with Tarleton State would go the TexAnns way, 62-61.
“For us it was a tale of two halves,” head coach Noel Johnson said. “We didn’t have a very good first half, we turned the ball over 11 times. We weren’t shooting the ball well, we were rushed, we seemed a little panicked, but we talked about it at halftime and this team came out and showed a lot of heart in the second half and I’m real proud of them, especially these two sitting beside me (Chelcie Kizart and Hannah Reynolds)."
This loss marks the end of the basketball season in Texoma, but the Mustangs will be back.
They return seven of their nine players for next year.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.