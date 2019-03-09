Pickup flips on Lawrence Road

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police say at least two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a rollover accident on Lawrence Road Saturday afternoon.
First responders rushed to the scene at around 3:45 p.m.
Police way a silver pickup was trying to turn left, across traffic, into the Walmart. Another car actually waved that driver on to go, but the pickup pulled out into the path of another car.
Firefighters were able to get the driver of the pickup out by cutting away the windshield.
Police say everyone involved received non-life threatening injuries.
