Stage set for regional spelling bee

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Saturday is the big day for 18 region nine students as they take the stage at the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Career Education Center.
It will be their chance to make it to Washington D.C. for the Scripps National Spelling bee.
Getting them there have been their families and teachers helping them study.
It isn’t just students reading up on words though.
“I have been involved in the spelling bee off and on for probably 15 years, I haven’t done every year, I have to study for it,” Carla Bolin, the bee pronouncer, said.
“I’ve been cramming for this for the last week or so since I got my book,” Judith McGinnis, one of the judges, said.
Bolin and McGinnis have both been studying to make sure everything goes right tomorrow.
“I do sometimes mark out words that seem a little unreasonable, with the level we are in,” Bolin said.
Getting ready for the students to impress them even more.
“It impresses me that they have taken that to heart, they’re not relying on spell check,” Bolin said.
“You can’t help but be impressed with students who give so much commitment and so much determination to bring forward a goal like this,” McGinnis said.
