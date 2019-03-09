WFPD: Two-year-old child tests positive for meth, man arrested

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police say a man has been arrested after a two-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.
In newly released court documents, police say the investigation began in December when an CPS investigator contacted them to report the incident.
The CPS Investigator told police that Vincent Smith, 33, had tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamine and marijuana during a test on December 14, 2018. A follow up investigation revealed the two year old child also tested positive.
Both parents admitted to CPS investigators that they smoked methamphetamine in the presence of of the child.
Vincent Smith was charged with Abandoning or Endangering a child.
