Wichita Falls Public Library seals time capsule

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - As the final piece of its centennial celebrations, the Wichita Falls Public Library has sealed a time capsule and placed it on display.
Beginning last year, the library asked young patrons to share their vision of the library of the future, specifically what the library might look like 100 years from now.
Drawings and a few tools of the library trade today were included in the time capsule along with a USB drive with digital files of recorded events.
Library staff will open the capsule on June 14, 2118.
