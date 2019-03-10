DPS: Investigation underway following officer involved shooting in Quanah

QUANAH, TX (TNN) - DPS Officials confirmed, Saturday, that an investigation is underway following an officer-involved-shooting in Quanah.
DPS Trooper Dan Buesing told NewsChannel 6 that a Hardeman County Deputy responded to a report of a man with a knife at around 9:15 Saturday morning.
Ten minutes later the deputy told dispatchers that shots had been fired and requested emergency medical services to respond.
The resident was pronounced dead at the scene.
Buesing says the Hardeman Counnty Sheriff notified Texas Rangers of the shooting. The Rangers will lead the investigation.
The deputy was not injured during the incident.
Officials have not released the name of the man killed or of the deputy.
