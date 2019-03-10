McNeil 8th grader wins News Channel 6 Regional Spelling Bee

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) -The Regional Spelling Bee was held at the WFISD Career education Center Saturday. The intense event narrowed down students until there was one winner.
The CEC was filled today with fierce competitors who anxiously waited for a chance to spell the word that would win them a ticket to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.Students breezed thoughts the first 3 rounds with ease.
Each kid giving it their best shot and waiting to hear the magic words. “That is correct.”
The students bravely got up and spelled each word carefully, asking for definitions, word origins and complex words to be put into a sentence. The result, McNeil Middle school 8th grader Helen Li came out Victorious.
“I’m just overwhelmed and in super happy because this is my last year. I’m an 8th grader. I have been here a bunch of times and I’m just super happy.” said Li.
Helen’s secret, which is not so secret anymore: she uses her hands to help her with her spelling difficult words.
“I like to write the word on my hand first because it helps me visualize the word. It is a little chance that you might still get it wrong. My hands are so sweaty from being nervous and everything,” said Li.
In addition the all expense paid trip to the National Bee, Li also got a one-year membership to Britannica Online, a Merriam-Webster subscription and Hexco Spelling Bee Supplements.
The Second runner up was Anika Sharmila from Kirby and the first runner was Aayan Ahmed from Notre Dame. Both won gift cards and Hexco Spelling Bee Supplements.
