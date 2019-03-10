The rain should be here as early as tomorrow afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Today honestly felt fantastic outside. It borderline felt like spring. Unfortunately things won’t be lasting long. We’ve got a cold front coming in tonight and that is going to drop our temperatures into only the 50s for Sunday. But that’s not the big picture that is going to be occurring this week. We’ve got another storm system that is going to come into our area early this coming week. That’s going to give us good rain chances over the next several days. In fact we should be seeing rainfall totals near 2 to 3 inches across the area by Wednesday afternoon.