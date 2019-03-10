Truck carrying 16 missiles for US military involved in crash

POST FALLS, ID (KXLY/CNN) – A semi-truck loaded with missiles for the U.S. military crashed at a rest stop along I-90 in northern Idaho Friday night.
No one was hurt.
Idaho State Police said the 56-year-old man at the wheel was driving through the rest stop when he accidentally drove into a hazardous materials containment area – when he meant to use the interstate on-ramp.
He ended up driving over a snowbank at the end of the hazmat area, which disabled the vehicle.
The semi-truck was transporting 16 missiles, each one weighing 2,000 pounds.
After the crash, I-90 was completely shut down for four miles as a precaution.
The driver was cited for inattentive driving.
Copyright 2019 KXLY via CNN. All rights reserved.