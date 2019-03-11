California man learns he’s dying from doctor on video shown on robot

This 2009 photo provided by Catherine Quintana shows her father, Ernest Quintana, in Fremont, Calif. The California family is devastated that 78-year-old Ernest Quintana was told on Sunday, March 3, 2019, he didn't have long to live by a doctor appearing on a robot's video screen in Fremont, Calif. KTVU reported that a robot appeared in Ernest Quintana's room, where a doctor told him by video that his lungs were failing. An official with Kaiser Permanente says it was a "highly unusual circumstance." Quintana died Tuesday, March 5. (Catherine Quintana via AP) (Catherine Quintana)