Cloudy Rainy Monday. Tuesday & Wednesday are First Alert Days

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Good rain chances lead the weather headlines this week with secondary headlines of very strong winds Wednesday and cooler weather late in the week. Today will be cloudy and cool with showers and a stray thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the 40s this morning, low 50s this afternoon. A powerful storm system, now off the Pacific coast, will move our way between now and Tuesday night. The closer that system gets, the better our chance of thunderstorms get.
Strong thunderstorms are possible with some storms producing hail and high winds Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. We could see widespread rainfall accumulations of two to three inches through Wednesday morning. As rain moves out Wednesday morning, winds will become very strong out of the west. Wind gusts of 30 to 50 miles per hour are likely.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.