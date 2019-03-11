Cloudy Rainy Monday. Tuesday & Wednesday are First Alert Days

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Good rain chances lead the weather headlines this week with secondary headlines of very strong winds Wednesday and cooler weather late in the week. Today will be cloudy and cool with showers and a stray thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the 40s this morning, low 50s this afternoon. A powerful storm system, now off the Pacific coast, will move our way between now and Tuesday night. The closer that system gets, the better our chance of thunderstorms get.