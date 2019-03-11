First Alert Weather days have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - We’ve issued first alert weather days for Tuesday and Wednesday. Primary concerns for this next storm system are damaging winds near 60 mph. Heavy amounts of rain and flash flooding. There could be a few spots that see hail. Tomorrow will be warmer than today with highs in the low 50s. But we will still see some rain. In fact we’ll see rain for the next few days. We won’t see it all the time and we’ll have a few breaks from the rain. But the most important time is Wednesday morning about 5 AM. You can follow this storm system and see updates on the first alert 6 weather app.