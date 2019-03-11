Henrietta church holds fundraiser to help family pay for child’s funeral

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Savannah Sherwood, 10, was in a vehicle that was traveling northeast on FM 2606 when the driver, which friends of the family tell us was her brother, swerved to avoid hitting a coyote.
Officials say the driver overcorrected which caused the vehicle to skid sideways and then roll over. Savannah was pronounced dead at the scene.
“We feel like we had a very big part in raising this young lady, (...) she was very special,” said the Pastor of Grace Church, Doug Gaskey. “She was very dear to us, very bright personality. Just full of joy, love, and energy.”
Pastor Gaskey said Savannah was what they called a church baby.
"She started coming in the nursery and she has been here her whole life coming with her brother and sister," said Pastor Gaskey.
Just two weeks ago, Pastor Gaskey said the church celebrated her 10th Birthday with cupcakes.
The death of this 10-year-old girl has been very difficult not only for her family but for the whole community.
"Anytime something like this happens, its tragic," said Pastor Gaskey.
With the recent loss of other members of her family, the church started a fundraiser Sunday to help pay for funeral expenses. In a little over 24 hours more than 50 percent of their $10,000 goal has been raised.
“There is no life better than small-town life,” said Pastor Gaskey. “It’s one community. It’s one issue. They always come together for that so you know it is a joy to be a part of that.”
Pastor Gaskey believes the fundraising goal will be met soon. If you want to help out, you’re asked to drop off your donation at Grace Church, 700 N California St, Henrietta, TX 76365. You can reach them at (940) 538-5244.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.