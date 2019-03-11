Louisiana man arrested after attacking wife over sandwich

OUACHITA PARISH (KSLA) - A Northeast Louisiana man is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say he attacked his wife over a sandwich.
David Wayne Johnson, 57, of Eros, Louisiana, is charged with one count of simple battery, and also was wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear according to an arrest report by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson's wife told deputies that he broke a plate after throwing it to the ground and charged her, both falling to the ground. He then pulled her hair and hit her twice in the face with a closed fist.
She was cut by the broken plate.
Johnson told police that he threw the plate because he was mad at her for making him a sandwich and “she made her daughter a gourmet breakfast.”
One of the deputies that arrested Johnson said he smelled strongly of alcohol, which Johnson admitted to drinking all day.
He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Bond is set at $500.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.