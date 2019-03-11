Man found in burned pickup truck in Wilbarger Co.identified

VERNON, TX (TNN) - The body found in a burned pickup truck just outside of Vernon in early February has been identified.
Vernon fire officials were called out to a vehicle fire on FM 2074, about 15 miles outside of town on February 5.
Officials with the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is Hilary Hopkins Southhall, Jr. The 77-year-old died as a result of some sort of medical condition.
They said the fire likely started later because his pickup was still running on top of a bed of pine needles.
