Man found in burned pickup truck in Wilbarger Co.identified

The body of Hilary Hopkins Southhall, Jr. was found inside a burned pickup truck in early February 2019.
March 11, 2019 at 5:41 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 5:41 PM

VERNON, TX (TNN) - The body found in a burned pickup truck just outside of Vernon in early February has been identified.

Vernon fire officials were called out to a vehicle fire on FM 2074, about 15 miles outside of town on February 5.

Officials with the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is Hilary Hopkins Southhall, Jr. The 77-year-old died as a result of some sort of medical condition.

They said the fire likely started later because his pickup was still running on top of a bed of pine needles.

