WFPD, Crime Stoppers name new Manhunt Monday suspect

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Crime Stoppers and the Wichita Falls Police Department are on the lookout for a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
Every week, the information about a suspect wanted for a crime is released in hopes the public can help local authorities track them down.
This week’s Manhunt Monday suspect is Gerrod Robinson. The 35-year-old is wanted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
If you know where he is you can call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you up to $500.
