WFPD provides new information on rollover wreck

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has provided new information about a rollover wreck last week on Barnett Road and Forest Cove.
Around 10:13 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, a semi hauling a trailer was pulling out of a business parking lot onto northbound Barnett Road. A Honda CRV was traveling northbound in the left lane at the same time.
According to an updated report, the semi did not see the sedan and struck it, causing the sedan to roll over. The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital to be checked out for possible injuries.
Our original report included information given to our crews on the scene by officers that responded to the wreck. At the time, officers said the sedan flipped after hitting the tractor trailer that was pulling out of the parking lot.
This update from WFPD clarifies the semi struck the sedan, that was already established in northbound traffic at the time of the wreck.
