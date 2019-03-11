Wichita Falls man accused of sexually assaulting teen

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault following an investigation that began on March 5, 2019.
On that date, a detective with the WFPD was called to the emergency room at United Regional Health Care Systems for a possible sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.
The victim underwent a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination (SANE) and hospital staff confirmed there was evidence consistent with a possible sexual assault.
On March 6, 2019, the teen and her older sister were taken to Patsy’s House for forensic interviews. The victim said on March 4, 2019, at 7 a.m., the suspect, Steven Garcia, 45, sexually assaulted her in a home in Wichita Falls.
The victim’s older sister said Garcia did “bad things” to the victim. When contacted by detectives, Garcia told them he had been advised to speak with an attorney before speaking with police.
A warrant for his arrest was signed on Friday, March 8. He was arrested that afternoon. At the time this article was published, he was no longer in the Wichita Co. Jail. His bond was $25,000.
