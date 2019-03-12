3 Car Crash Involving WFPD SUV

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) -
A 3 vehicle crash on Kemp Boulevard, near the mall, just before 9 p.m. on Monday involved a WFPD SUV, a pick-up truck and a third vehicle. At least 2 people were taken to the hospital as investigators worked to piece together exactly what happened.
Police say the patrol car was heading North on Kemp, a truck was going South on Kemp with a green light when the third vehicle, an SUV, pulled out in front the officer. Officers say the patrol car hit the side of the SUV, causing the SUV to spin into the truck.
No additional details are being given at this time by police. We have calls into WFPD officials for more information. Stay with 6 for the latest as we uncover more on this developing story.
