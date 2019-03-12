Choice Canning Company, Inc. recalls chicken fried rice product

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Choice Canning Company, Inc. out of Pennsylvania is recalling 35,459 pounds of chicken fried rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
These products were produced on February 13 and 19 and have the establishment number “P-45217” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Texas along with eight other states.
The problem was discovered on March 11 by Food Safety and Inspection Service personnel during routine label verification. At the time this article was published, there were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. The following products are subject to this recall:
22 oz. printed polybag of "FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal," with a packaging date of 2/13/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/13/2020 on the label.
22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/19/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/19/2020 on the label.
Consumers with questions about the recall can call Frank Joyce, senior quality assurance manager for Choice Canning Company at (570) 569-2662. A look at the recalled product can be found here.
