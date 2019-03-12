Deceased victim named in officer-involved shooting in Quanah

HARDEMAN COUNTY, TX (TNN) - Officials with the Department of Public Safety have released the name of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Quanah over the weekend.
The man has been identified as Tommy Wayne Welch, 59. Initial reports stated a Hardeman County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a man with a knife around 9:15 a.m.
Ten minutes later, the deputy told dispatchers that shots had been fired and requested emergency medical services to respond. Welch was pronounced dead at the scene.
DPS officials said the Hardeman Co. Sheriff notified Texas Rangers of the shooting. The Texas Rangers will lead the investigation.
The deputy was not injured during the incident. The name of the deputy involved has not been released.
