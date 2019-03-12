Henrietta community holds vigil for 10-year-old who died in a car crash

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Henrietta community held a vigil for 10-year-old Savannah Sherwood who died in a car crash late Friday night on March 8.
From family friends to her pastor who watched her grow up, everyone Savannah came across remembers her for her light.
“[She was] the happiest kid you'll ever meet. She was sunshine,” said family friend and church member Cara Sauceda.
Pastor of Grace Church in Henrietta, Doug Gaskey, spoke at the young girl’s vigil. He said to dozens of people, “She was an explosion of happiness. There’s just no other way to say it. You’re here tonight because of that.”
Savannah's bright personality has left a lasting impression on parents, teachers, and friends throughout the Henrietta community.
While the vigil held in her honor aimed to celebrate her life, it is clear that her passing has left many grieving.
But, in the midst of tragedy, the residents of Henrietta made it their mission to spread the same light that Savannah spread to them.
In just 3 days they have raised over $8,000 to fund Savannah’s funeral, and it’s not just Henrietta that has pitched in.
Pastor Gaskey stated, “Nocona is bringing stuff over, people from Oklahoma have sent things in, a cowboy gathering in Burkburnett – a little small, tiny church – is bringing stuff over…”.
The vigil not only showed that Savannah touched many lives, but it also showed the lengths the people of Henrietta and surrounding communities will go to to help a family in need.
“We want to love them through this as much as we can,” said Sauceda.
Pastor Gaskey said during the gathering “This is about our community tonight. We want to be able to comfort each other in this time and we want to also be there for this family because they’re one of ours. They’re one of our own.”
Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Savannah Sherwood was in a vehicle that was traveling northeast on FM 2606 when the driver – which friends of the family said was her brother – swerved to avoid hitting a coyote.
DPS said after swerving the driver overcorrected his steering which caused the vehicle to skid sideways and then roll over.
Savannah was pronounced dead on the scene.
The date for Savannah’s funeral has not been announced.
