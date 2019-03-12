Main gate construction is underway at Sheppard Air Force Base

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Construction crews began work on the main gate at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls on Monday.
The project, that has been in the works for years, came to be as a result of the Department of Defense setting standards for gates and entry points for all military bases.
“We have known for some time that the gates have not met all those standards. They’re still very secure, our security forces do a good job of keeping us safe and secure, but in order to keep up with the changing requirements, every once in a while you have to redo things and re-look at things,” said George Woodward, Chief of Public Affairs at Sheppard AFB.
The $8.7 million project has taken about ten years to fund. The project was a joint effort by the City of Wichita Falls, SAFB and Federal grant money. Woodward said this project warrants the high price tag because there is a lot to be done.
“Basically we are starting from scratch. We will tear up the entire gate, the entire road surface the structure and it will be a completely new traffic pattern its a completely new everything,” Woodward said.
Woodward said construction of this magnitude doesn’t happen without everyone’s involvement.
“This project is a great example of the partnership that exists between the base and the community. This project wouldn’t be happening without the support of the city and Sheppard military affair community, city council, the 4A board, and the members of the community,” he said.
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.
