Man who crashed into WFPD vehicle arrested for DWI

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department reports that a man who crashed into a WFPD SUV on Monday night was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
The crash occurred on Kemp Boulevard at the Best Buy stoplight just before 9 p.m. Police say the patrol SUV was heading north on Kemp, and a Ford F-150 was going south on Kemp, both with green lights. Witnesses say the driver of a Toyota Highlander exited the mall parking lot on a red light, pulling out in front the officer. The patrol SUV hit the side of the Highlander, causing it to spin into the Ford F-150 truck.
Other officers arrived at the scene and first responders pried the door of the Highlander open to remove the driver, who was later identified as Christian Parker, 27.
Officers said they could smell the odor of alcohol in Parker’s breath as well as in the car. They said they found a 12 pack of beer in the vehicle, containing two unopened cans while a third can was split open in the passenger floorboard.
Police said Parker was given an eye test and was not able to pass. They received consent from Parker to have his blood drawn. He was transported to United Regional to have the blood drawn and also receive treatment for some injuries.
After he was medically cleared, he was arrested and transported to the Wichita County Jail, where he was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
He was also charged with five warrants, including two warrants related to a previous DWI charge.
