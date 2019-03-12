Man who crashed into WFPD vehicle arrested for DWI

The crash occurred on Kemp Boulevard at the Best Buy stoplight just before 9 p.m. Police say the patrol SUV was heading north on Kemp, and a Ford F-150 was going south on Kemp, both with green lights. Witnesses say the driver of a Toyota Highlander exited the mall parking lot on a red light, pulling out in front the officer. The patrol SUV hit the side of the Highlander, causing it to spin into the Ford F-150 truck.