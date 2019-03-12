MSU’s Haggerty resigns as men’s basketball head coach

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - After eight years as the men’s basketball head coach, Nelson Haggerty has resigned his position at Midwestern State.
Haggerty won 155 games during his tenure, including four Lone Star Conference regular-season championships and five South Central Regional berths.
He also won the LSC coach of the year award twice.
But in the past three seasons, the Mustangs have only made the conference tournament once and went 34-51.
“We have been honored to be a part of Coach Haggerty’s career path," MSU Texas President Suzanne Shipley said. "We appreciate the dedication he has shown to our men’s basketball program. The fondness his players felt for him was mirrored by our fans’ affection for him and his teams. We thank him for his efforts on behalf of MSU and wish him well.”
