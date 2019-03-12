Strong late-night storms bring high wind threat

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Today and Wednesday are first alert days. The chance of strong thunderstorms is not very good through the day today. We expect strong storms, producing high winds to come through late tonight. The main threat from storms tonight will be winds of over 60 miles per hour and torrential rain. Storms will come through between midnight and 6am. Then, storms will move east and winds will become strong out of the southwest and remain strong through early afternoon. These winds, gusting at over 40 miles per hour, will have a big impact on any outdoor plans including driving high profile vehicles. We could see brief power outages also.
Thursday will be windy as well with northwest winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour. The week finishes cooler with highs in the 50s and morning lows near the freezing mark both Friday and Saturday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
