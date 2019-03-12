WFISD approves Antonio Wiley as new Hirschi head football coach

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) -
This morning, Wichita Falls ISD school board unanimously approved Antonio Wiley as the new Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach at Hirschi High School.
Coach Wiley has served as the Defensive Coordinator at Lewisville High School in since August 2017.
During his time in Lewisville, Coach Wiley helped lead the football program to its first winning season in 13 years.
Wylie also becomes the third African-American head coach in school history following Bret Alexander in 2004-2005 and Neil Searcy in 2006-2010.
Prior to that, he coached at Lake Travis High School where he helped lead the team to its sixth state championship.
Wylie is a graduate of Eastern New Mexico.
“We interviewed an outstanding group of coaches for the Hirschi head football coaching position,” WFISD Athletic Director Scot Hafley said. “Antonio Wiley was selected for the job after listening to his plan for organizing and managing a program at the 4A level. Coach Wiley will develop a comprehensive plan for academic success in grades 7-12, develop a stronger bond with the community and continue to win football games as Hirschi chases a state championship.”
Coach Wiley replaces Coach Danny Youngs who had been Hirschi High School’s athletic coordinator since 2014.
Coach Youngs announced, in February, that he had accepted the head coaching position at Brazoswood High School in Brazosport ISD.
