WFISD approves Antonio Wiley as new Hirschi head football coach

“We interviewed an outstanding group of coaches for the Hirschi head football coaching position,” WFISD Athletic Director Scot Hafley said. “Antonio Wiley was selected for the job after listening to his plan for organizing and managing a program at the 4A level. Coach Wiley will develop a comprehensive plan for academic success in grades 7-12, develop a stronger bond with the community and continue to win football games as Hirschi chases a state championship.”