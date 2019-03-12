When severe weather strikes, will you be ready?

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - With so much technology available today everyone should be well informed when severe weather is on the way.
“Nearly everybody has a cellphone and we hope you have an app that alerts you if there is pending weather,” said John Henderson, the city of Wichita Falls Emergency Preparedness Coordinator. “Don’t wait [until] the storms sirens go off for a severe storm, such as a tornado.”
By that time, Henderson said you should be following your emergency plan and taking shelter with your survival kit.
"The kit is going to be the same whether it's a flood, a tornado, a snowstorm. You're still going to need your basic supplies," said Henderson.
The basics include a gallon of water per person per day for at least three days along with food. You also need a radio, flashlight, first aid kit, and a whistle to signal for help. It is also recommended to have a dust mask, garbage bags, wrench or pliers to turn off utilities, a can opener for food, a local map, and important documents.
"Such as your birth certificate, your social security card, a copy of your driver license, and a copy of your credit card," said Henderson.
After the sky is clear, it’s time to recover. Henderson said first, you need to tune in to your local TV station.
"Because we will put out a lot of information through our public information office as to what citizens that were affected can do," said Henderson.
The next thing is to let family members know you're safe. If you have any pets, they also have to be prepared. Experts say they need their own food and water plus a first aid kit. Officials also recommended packing their collar with ID tag and leash.
If a tornado warning is issued for your location, at that moment you need to go to your storm shelter. If you don’t have one, experts say your basement or closet will do. You just need to make sure you know where to go before you have to go there.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.