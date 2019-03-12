’You turn a blind eye’: Washington sues major opioid distributors, saying they fueled crisis

SEATTLE, WA (KCPQ/CNN) - Three Fortune 15 companies - McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation - are accused of fueling the opioid epidemic, in a new lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Washington state attorney general.
Bob Ferguson, the Washington attorney general, said the companies, the biggest opioid distributors in the state, have been “turning a blind eye” for years to the illicit spread of the drugs.
Ferguson accused them of failing to uphold the responsibility of reporting suspicious orders to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.
"If you ever wonder how an opioid distributor becomes a Fortune 15 company, you ship two billion to one state alone, and you ship those pills no matter what,” Ferguson said at a news conference on Tuesday. “You turn a blind eye to your legal obligations and the human tragedy that results."
Ferguson said the companies made billions of dollars in distributing opioids that they knew could be illegally used.
A release said they shipped opioids like oxycodone, fentanyl, hydrocodone and other prescriptions “even when they knew or should have known those drugs were likely to end up in the hands of drug dealers and addicts.”
The president of the Quinault Indian Nation, Fawn Sharp, said her community had been struck especially hard by the opioid crisis.
“Now, every day we deal with the symptoms of a crisis,” she said. “We try desperately to seek out funding to provide treatment, we desperately attend funeral, after funeral, after funeral, and there are times we feel helpless."
The lawsuit asks them to surrender profits made through the distribution.
Ferguson said the money will be used to help combat the opioid epidemic - possibly through funding treatment and educational programs.
