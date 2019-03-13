Affidavits provide more information into weekend vandalism spree

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is behind bars following a vandalism spree on Kemp Blvd. over the weekend.
Donnie Lee Ross, 33, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Criminal Mischief following the incident on Saturday morning.
Around 9:40 a.m. officers were called to the 3100 block of Kemp Blvd. after several calls to 911 stated a man was smashing windows with a metal pole at the Gyros & Kebobs restaurant.
Officers found a person matching the description leaving the nearby Hamilton Bryan carrying a long silver metal pipe. They detained the suspect, who was later identified as Ross.
He told officers he was hearing voices that told him to smash windows. When officers spoke with the owner of Gyros & Kebobs, he told officers that Ross came into his business and got a glass of water and then went outside.
The owner said when he came outside, he could see Ross standing there with a long metal pipe. The owner said Ross raised the pipe at him and began to chase him with the pipe.
The owner was able to get back inside and lock himself in the restaurant to avoid Ross. That is when he said Ross began smashing the front windows of the business.
One caller told police they watched Ross walk toward Hamilton Bryan. The manager of the store said he heard a loud crashing noise and then saw a large glass window at the front of the store was broken.
The manager said Ross came into the store and admitted to breaking out the window and asked the manager to call police. While police were investigating, the manager of Metro PCS reported the windows of the store were also broken out.
The Metro PCS manager provided surveillance video that showed Ross using the metal pipe to smash out five windows. The total amount of damage caused at all three business was estimated at $6,200.
At the time this story was published, Ross remained behind bars on a combined $15,000 bond.
