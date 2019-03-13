Burkburnett woman accused of trying to cash forged check

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A Burkburnett woman has been charged with Forgery following an incident at a local grocery store in February.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on February 10, officers were called out to the United Supermarket on S. Avenue D because a person had attempted to pass a forged check.
Officers met with the suspect, Alexis Wood, 31, who employees said tried to cash a check she had printed from Dry Form Veterinary Clinic.
The word veterinary was misspelled and the date showed the check was issued on February 10, 2019. Officers believed those were indications the check was a forgery.
Wood was interviewed and she told officers she was given the check by another person who had possibly been making forged checks. She said she went to the grocery store to attempt to cash the check.
Following an investigation, Wood was arrested and charged with Forgery. At the time this article was published, Wood was out of jail on a $3,5000 bond.
